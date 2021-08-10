Governor Amason Kingi ousted as ODM Kilifi Chairman

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has thanked ODM party Leader Raila Odinga for giving him the opportunity to as County ODM Chairman for the past nine years.

This after Kingi was removed from the position amid claims of disloyalty to the party and replaced with Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

“As I welcome the decision of the ODM party to replace me as the Kilifi County ODM Party Chairman, I wish to take this opportunity to thank the Party and more particularly, the Party Leader the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga, for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Kilifi County ODM Chairman for the past nine years,” He said.

He welcomed the appointment of the incoming Chair saying he hopes together with his team he will match and or break his sterling record.

“During my tenure as the Kilifi County ODM chairman, I steered the party to great success and made sure that ODM became the dominant Party in the County, a fact that was confirmed during the last general election when Kilifi became the only County in the Country to deliver a clean sweep for the ODM Party in all elective positions,” He said.

Kingi who has been at the forefront calling for the formation of a coast based party ahead of the 2022 elections said he wished ODM party all the best as it prepares for the contest.