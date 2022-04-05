Governor Ann Kananu rewards 2021 KCPE top pupil

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has rewarded Bruce Mackenzie Magata, the 14-year-old who emerged top nationally in the 2021 KCPE exams.

Governor Kananu hosted the Magata at City Hall, Nairobi on Monday together with his family.

Magata, who was a pupil at Gilgil Hills Academy, got 428 marks.

His mother Brenda Makori has been an employee of the Nairobi City County Government for the last 10 years.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, Kananu congratulated Magata and rewarded him with a cash token for his great performance in the national exams.

“I wish him and others who performed well in the national exams the best of luck in their studies. His performance is an example to candidates in the national exams to emulate him and strive for excellence,” Kananu stated .

Magata wishes to join Alliance High School and later pursue robotics engineering studies.

“I want to join Alliance and later study robotics engineering. I want to thank my dad and mum for supporting me throughout my studies,” said Magata.

His mother thanked Governor Kananu even as she appealed for promotion at work, a request the Governor promised to fulfill.