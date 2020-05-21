Governor Ann Waiguru distributes foodstuff to the vulnerable

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has this week distributed relief food to over 800 families in Nyangati Ward to support them during COVID 19.

The donation was part of a continuing relief food aid program that the County is undertaking in conjunction with the National Government.

Speaking at Kithiriti Primary School after distributing foodstuff to the vulnerable, the Governor said that the County Government is working closely with the National Government in mapping out areas that are adversely affected by floods and Covid-19 in order to assist them.

She thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for offering relief aid support saying that it will go a long way in mitigating the situation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“This is a lowland and a rice growing area but farmers have lost their crop to floods while others have even lose their property.” She said, adding that other vulnerable groups such as the elderly have been hit hard by Covid-19 since they have been depending on their children who could have in turn lost their sources of income.

She said that the County has many vulnerable people and that they have been trying to reach as many as possible with relief food.

Last week the Governor also distributed food aid to around 3,000 vulnerable families around the various wards across the County.

At the same time the Governor supported President Uhuru’s move to crack the whip on errant party members saying they are not supportive of the Jubilee party agenda.

The Governor said that the President is in charge of Jubilee party and any member who is not adhering to the party’s code of conduct ought to be disciplined.

“The President has taken charge of the party by ensuring that it is running efficiently and we support him. The party is not intimidating anybody and all we are saying is that we need to adhere to our party constitution and our code of conduct which we all signed before being given the nomination certificate.” She said.

She said that all party members must respect the party leader and the party structures adding that in order for Jubilee to deliver on its manifesto there has to be discipline among party members.

She said that anyone who was not ready to support the party or was not satisfied with the party should explore other options such as moving to other parties.

Tell Us What You Think