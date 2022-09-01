Governor Arati to streamline transport sector

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Thursday ordered all county drivers and their vehicles to convene for a headcount at the Gusii stadium in an effort to streamline the transport department in the county.

Speaking during a meeting with the drivers at the Agricultural Training Centre on the outskirts of Kisii town yesterday, Arati said he was surprised there were 82 county vehicles in operation against 256 employed drivers over the past year.

“I want to see all the 82 vehicles including those providing essential services and I expect each of the 256 drivers to stand next to their assigned vehicles,” noted the Governor.

He noted that some of the vehicles were not at work adding that the human resource and county finance executives should provide an explanation on the employment and payment of new drivers while there were fewer vehicles to operate.

Further, Arati ordered that all County Assembly vehicles be returned to the premises saying that newly-elected Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who get leadership positions would use them.

The County Boss pointed out that despite the county procuring a comprehensive cover for the vehicles’ insurances, most of the drivers had been issued with third-party insurance.

He said the unaccounted insurance funds could be used for development projects adding that the county finance executive would have to account for any of the lost funds regarding the insurance.

“I want to plead with you, my office is open as long as I am the leader of this county. Let me know the challenges that you face as county drivers so that we can work together towards developing this county,” noted Arati.

He pledged to review the concerns raised by the drivers including promotions, per diem and risk allowances, car, procuring of plant operation machines, protective gear and other pending allowances.