Governor Badilisha roots for establishment of common bursary fund

Nyandarua County Governor Kiarie Badilisha is urging the political class to establish a common bursary fund that will address challenges facing the country’s education funding system.

Speaking during the issuance of 182 million shillings bursary kitty to needy students in Nyandarua, Badilisha noted that existence of different bursary kitties is making it hard to help the most vulnerable and marginalized groups with middlemen taking advantage of existing gaps to benefit themselves.

He further reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the lost glory of the education system in Nyandarua County was restored.