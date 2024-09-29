Governor Barasa urges urgent action to address Kakamega airstrip challenges

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has called on the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to promptly address the infrastructural challenges at Kakamega Airstrip.

This appeal follows Skyward Express’ announcement of the suspension of flights to and from the airstrip effective 30th September 2024 due to the poor condition of the runway.

Governor Barasa who was speaking during a church service at Lurambi PAG Church Sichirayi said the suspension of the flights will affect the economy of Kakamega County.

Skyward Express through a notice issued to the public, announced the suspension of flights to and from Kakamega due to the deteriorating condition of the runway which does not currently meet the airline’s safety standards.