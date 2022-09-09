Governor Barchok commits to improve access to quality healthcare

Bomet Governor Prof Hillary Barchok today morning held a consultative meeting with the Afya Ugavi, on strengthening county health commodities supply chain system.

Afya Ugavi is a USAID funded organisation under the global health supply management- procurement and supply management (GHSC-PSM) contract.

Barchok said healthcare is an integral part of the devolved services and in recognition of the challenges the sector has been facing, they are committed to enhancing the supply chain system and management for better service provision to their people.

He said Afya Ugavi which gives technical assistance to counties on integration of technology for the distribution of health commodities to promote efficient health supply chains to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential health commodities will help a lot in enhancing transparency and access to quality heath services.

Barchok said USAID is a great partner and friend of Council of Governors and the partnership is of great significance as it will lead to the establishment of the health product and technology unit which will act as a central depository of information, a one stop shop for information pertaining supply of medicine and essential products to county facilities.

The visiting team was led by Dr James Riungu, the chief of party, Afya Ugavi who said the initiative will go a long way in enhancing devolved services to the people of Bomet.