Governor Bii urges the youth to be proactive in agriculture

There is need for youth to harness technological advancements in agriculture and take up farming roles, even as global economies struggle to be food secure.

Speaking during a farmers’ field day at ATC Chebororwa, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his deputy Engineer John Barorot rallied the youth to take a proactive role in agriculture.

The Governor regretted that there may be a gap in succession of farming from one generation to another saying the youth have an advantage now that agriculture is undergoing technological paradigms.

Governor Bii also said his government will fastrack Chebororwa ATC Incorporation Bill 2022, which will enable the institution’s autonomy to widen its mandate to address production, training, and research as well as operationalize its auxiliary activities.

This field day’s theme of “Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture to enhance Production” marries well with the Governor’s sentiments.