Governor calls on business community to benefit from DevCon 2023

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim has called on residents, especially the business community to come in numbers to participate fully in the upcoming Devolution Conference which will be held in the county from August 15 to 19.

He said the international event which will involve about 10,000 guests will present a great opportunity for the business community to reap a lot from the sale of their goods and services for the five days.

“It is a very important conference and a rare opportunity that will bring the President, Deputy President, Leader of opposition, all forty-seven Governors and many high-level local and international guests to our County. We must be prepared to welcome them as a County,” he said.

The governor asked the business community to ensure they have enough stock in their shop outlets, maintain order in all places, and improve the standards of their services like hotel and accommodation among others.

“We are going to have more than 10,000 visitors who will need accommodation, food, transport and other services, let us all be prepared to welcome them,” said Chelilim.

He was speaking during his tour in Eldoret town to inspect ongoing projects being undertaken by his administration in preparation for the international event.

The ongoing projects include road and drainage works, installation of street lights, beautification works, recarpeting of the main stage, the introduction of new bus parks and repainting of buildings in town.

Chelilim urged residents to maintain cleanliness and assured the business community that his administration will continue to support them by providing a conducive environment for doing business.

He added that it was very important for everyone to respect each other’s work in order for people to live peacefully and harmoniously as they carry out their businesses.

The County Boss noted that they have enhanced security in all parts of the town and are continuing to make more improvements as he called residents to maintain peace and handle any arising issues amicably to avoid unnecessary conflict before and after the conference.

Others present were County Executive for Roads, Transport and Public Works Eng. Joseph Lagat, his Lands counterpart Antony Sitienei among other senior county officers.