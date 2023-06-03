Governor Cheboi urges youth to enroll in foreign languages

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has encouraged Baringo youth to enrol in foreign languages to enable them secure job opportunities abroad.

Cheboi stated that countries like Germany and South Korea which the county administration has forged partnerships with are willing to hire Kenyan nationals who are conversant with their respective languages.

Speaking during the 60th annual Madaraka Day celebrations at Moi Kabartonjo Primary School grounds in Baringo North Sub County, Cheboi stated that his government has embarked on a drive to provide youth with skills development which will, in turn, promote social economic growth.

The County boss pointed out that all the 14 Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) across the seven sub-counties are fully operational and empowered to offer technical courses like tiling, gypsum installation, automotive industry innovations, solar and biogas which will be complemented by foreign languages like Germany, French and Korean in order to build skill sets needed not only in the country but also by International job markets.

“In Germany for example, there are about 2 million jobs which our residents need to take advantage of so that we can increase our diaspora funds that come to the country every year, thus improving the quality of life” Cheboi stated.

He stated that Sh 12 million has been allocated by the County government in the recently concluded supplementary budget for trainees in VTCs to boost skills acquisition which will also go a long way in increasing enrolment and retention of an optimum number of 5,000 students up from the current 1,331, representing a dismal 22 per cent of the overall potential.

Baringo Central Member of Parliament Joshua Kandie echoed the sentiments of Governor Cheboi stating that leaders from across the county have been tasked to mobilize local youth to take up available opportunities in technical courses since white colour jobs are difficult to come by.

He stated that there are available opportunities for those students who have studied electronics, mechatronics, and metalwork, saying these are the talents that the Germans and foreign markets highly require by 2024.

“When we were in Germany recently, our foreign partners instructed us to lobby for talented youth in technical fields which they said they are ready to take, provided they are acquainted with their language,” the Baringo Central legislator said.

Kandie said the initiative is the right step in developing residents from the vast county in order to improve their livelihoods and become economically stable.

The event was also attended by Baringo County Commissioner Stephen Kutwa, deputy governor Eng Felix Kimaiyo, Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap and a host of members of the county assembly (MCAs).