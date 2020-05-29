Governor commissions construction of bridge in Gatuanyaga Ward

Written By: Hunja Macharia
9

Kiambu County Government has commenced the construction of Ndarugo River Bridge in Gatuanyaga Ward which is set to be complete by the end of this week.

The makeshift pipe bridge, that links Munyu village and Komo in Juja, has been in bad state claiming more than eight lives since the beginning of the year.

Speaking in Munyu on Tuesday, Governor James Nyoro also promised that his administration will commence the rehabilitation of the 7Km Muguga-Ngatia-Munyu road.

Nyoro further said the upgrade of Munyu Dispensary into a level 3 hospital is in progress adding that a mobile clinic container that has a maternity and a laboratory will be set up at either Komo or Munyu shopping centers.

“We will also start fencing of Munyu market and facilitate the establishment of stalls as a way of promoting local trade,” Nyoro told the residents.

The County Government has also commenced distributing of 500 tonnes of free fertilizer to 35,465 coffee farmers drawn from 22 co-operative societies.

Nyoro said 10,166 bags of fertilizer will be distributed to the farmers as the County Government seeks to provide incentives for coffee farmers to increase their yields.

Present at the event were Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi, Agriculture CEC Joseph Kamau among other local leaders.

