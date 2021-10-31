Governor decries low levels of education amongst county employees

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has expressed concern over the low levels of education amongst the 3, 802 county employees.

Kiptis says only 13 percent of County staff have a first and post-graduate degree qualification.

He was reacting to a human resource report, which also revealed that employees with diplomas make up 26 percent, those with professional certificate 15 percent while 46 percent being holders of KCSE, KCPE certificates and below.

He noted that the low levels of education were disadvantageous to career advancement especially among the employees whose highest qualification was KCPE certificate level.

Governor Kiptis challenged the lowly educated employees who also included nursery school teachers to consider advancing their education for them to become more relevant and productive in their workplaces.

“If you ended your training at certificate level, kindly advance to diploma and if you are a diploma holder go for a Degree then Masters and beyond. We are not happy to continue seeing a situation whereby an employee’s promotion is curtailed due to low academic qualifications,” he said.

Governor Kiptis was speaking over on Saturday at a Kabarnet hotel when he presided over a ceremony of handing over promotion certificates to more than 3, 400 workers in different job cadres.

The governor termed the presentation of the certificates as ‘historical transformation’ for the county civil servants saying it is a motivation aimed at improving service delivery.

Kiptis encouraged the staff to always discharge their duties and functions efficiently with a high level of integrity to drive forward the county’s socio-economic development goals.

He congratulated some of the county staff who had stagnated in one job group for more than 20 years saying they deserve applause for being patient for such a duration.

“It is my concern that most of you have stagnated in one job group for a very long duration which has led to low morale and inefficiency in service delivery but with the promotions we have given you, I hope to see you discharging your duties satisfactorily,” he said.

The Baringo governor said that his administration is in the process of establishing a digital record system that will enhance the efficiency of service delivery at the human resource department which is operating on what he described as an analog system.

Deputy Governor Jacob Chepkwony advised the staff that the only way to appreciate the gesture is by putting much effort at their respective workplaces besides building honesty with their clients.

The county Human Resource manager Peter Keitany expressed the need for embarking on serious succession planning saying employees above 36 years form 77 percent against the rest who are below 35 years and they still need mentorship.

Keitany noted that a total of 243 employees are retiring in the next two years while 540 are set to retire in the next nine years hence there is need for succession planning to enhance smooth transition when the retirees exit from service.