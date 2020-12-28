Governor designate for Nyamira to be sworn in Tuesday

Elaborate plans are in place for the swearing-in of Nyamira governor designate Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo tomorrow Tuesday 29th December.

Speaking to press Monday, James Ntabo, the chairman of the Nyamira county assumption of office committee mandated to oversee a smooth transition and hand-over of power to the immediate former Nyamira Deputy Governor confirmed that necessary arrangements had been made ahead of the ‘big’ event.

Ntabo who doubles as the County Secretary (CS) said that they will ensure that the event adheres to all the health protocols.

“We have put everything in place in line with all government and legal regulations ahead of the swearing-in of Nyamira’s second Governor Amos Nyaribo and we want to assure our people that the event will be very colourful in strict conformity to all the Covid-19 regulations,” he said.

The county secretary further clarified that the exercise which will be presided over by Nyamira High Court Judge Esther Maina will take place at Nyamira D.E.B Primary school grounds at 12 noon.

Nyaribo becomes the second Governor of Nyamira County after the death of John Nyagarama on 18th December.

He also becomes the fourth Deputy Governor to assume office as Governor upon the demise of their bosses since 2013. The other three included Nderitu Gachagua and Wahome Gakuru, both of Nyeri County and Joyce Laboso of Bomet County.

He will be completing Nyagarama’s remaining 18 months in office.

During Nyagarama’s treatment trip abroad in 2018, Nyaribo sacked illegally employed county workers and stopped other illegal job postings during his three months in an acting capacity.

His efforts were however thwarted after his boss returned and reinstated them.

Nyagarama died on December 18.