Governor Fernandes assures Kakamega County is Ebola -free

The County government of Kakamega is assuring area residents that the county is Ebola free after a scare following a suspected case Thursday. Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa says that results from samples taken from the patient tested negative. He said the county is well prepared to handle any arising cases. The ministry of health issued a statement on Saturday confirming that the results were negative. They urged members of the public to remain vigilant and minimize movement in and out of the country along the western border points.

  

