Governor Fernandes Barasa in mourning after losing mother

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa is in mourning after the loss of his mother.

Philomena Muterwa Barasa died Thursday evening, October 20.

The Council of Governors (CoG) in a statement condoled with the family.

“The Council of Governors joins our brother H.E Fernandes Barasa in mourning the life of his beloved Mother, Mama Philomena Muterwa Barasa following her sudden demise yesterday evening,” CoG Chair, Anne Waiguru stated

“On behalf of the Council of Governors and the 47 County Governments, I offer my sincere condolences to my brother, his family friends and relatives. As is our culture in the Devolution Family we will stand with you,” said Waiguru

The Orange Democratic Party also send a message of condolence to the family.

“We have learnt with great sorrow the passing on of Mama Philomena Barasa, mother to H.E Fernandez Barasa, Governor of Kakamega County. We pray to God to grant Hon. Barasa’s family fortitude during this very difficult time. May the soul of Mama Philomena rest in eternal peace.”