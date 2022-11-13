Governor Jama discloses shocking revelation from HR audit report

Garissa governor Nathif Jama has vowed to crack the whip on ghost workers after and audit report revealed that the County is losing millions in payments.

The audit revealed that over 180 people were employed as Directors deputy and assistant directors yet only 44 hold appropriate requirements in terms of documentations and qualification such as degrees.

It was also found out that close to 100 people were employed as drivers while there are only 12 vehicles in the streets up and running.

Speaking to the press in his office, Jama said it was established that 3,500 people have been recorded to earn salaries both in the IPPD and in excel without having passed through any due process regarding employment.

“I took over a county where there were about close to 7,000 staff members earning salaries both in the official salary system and also in something called excel. where hundreds if not thousands of casuals were being put in there,” he said.

He added: “The county was paying close to 450 million shillings per month from the monthly exchequer. our wage bill was slightly below 73 percent. which is way above the legal requirement under PFM 0f 35 percent,”.

Jama also used the opportunity to defend himself against accusations from some quarters including leaders and activists over arbitrary sacking of county employees.

“Those who are making noise out there in the social media and running around the streets claiming that they have been unjustly sacked, we are giving you an opportunity to come and present your case so that we can know how you entered the payroll in the first place,” he said.

On Saturday the governor appointed a special taskforce relating to county Human Resource issues comprising of the county secretary Mohamud Mursal and Noor Dahir as the vice-chairperson.

The terms of reference for the taskforce is to hear any concerns that may be raised by staff who may have been affected by the recommendations, compile and submit a comprehensive report clear recommendations of actions to be taken by the county government relating to issues that arise.