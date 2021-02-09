Governor Joho among 21 individuals honoured for transforming urban mobility

Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been selected as one of 21 leaders who transformed urban transport in 2020 despite setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the 21Heroes2021 by Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI), the individuals honoured have laid the groundwork for even more successful and sustainable mobility initiatives in 2021.

“The individuals highlighted in this publication are a small, yet powerful, selection of many who are actively contributing to make mobility future-oriented, safe, inclusive and sustainable,” said TUMI.

Govonor Joho joins the list which includes among others, the world’s richest man and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Belgian Minister of the Government of the Brussels Capital Region Elke Van den Brandt, Colombia Transport Secretary of Medellín, Carlos Cadena-Gaitan, Ethiopia Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges.

“Hassan has successfully introduced several mobility and road safety projects, including wider footpaths, tabletop crossings to reduce pedestrian fatalities, bicycle parking, and streetlights to guarantee security for residents,” said the German-based organization.

TUMI highlights upgraded walkways in Mombasa’s Central Business District and the reallocation of car parking spaces to pedestrians as major milestones achieved by Governor Joho.

“He also introduced strict parking policies to prevent vehicles from parking on walkways. It is through the foresight and actions of these projects that mobility in Mombasa County has improved significantly while movement has become safer.”

Some of the successes achieved by the 21 leaders also include implementation of by transport bylaws, introduction of e-ambulance services, provision of hygiene stations and personal protective equipment, and sustainable transport solutions.

“Our vision is thriving cities with enhanced economic, social and environmental performances in line with the New Urban Agenda, the Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement.”

Elon Musk was shortlisted for development of electric vehicles by Tesla which TUMI says is well on its way to achieve the goal of “accelerating the advent of sustainable transport” by pushing the boundaries of e-mobility.