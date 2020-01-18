Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, Friday announced his partial cabinet where four County Executive Committee Members (CECs) retained their jobs.

The County has been without a cabinet for the last two months following the expiry of a two-year contract of 10 executive committee members on November 12, 2019.

The CECs were asked to hand over their offices to their respective chief officers who were to take charge of the departments until the announcement of the new cabinet.

Those whose contracts were renewed are Mariam Mbaruk (Finance and Planning), Geoffrey Nyongesa (Environment, Waste Management and Energy), Hazel Koitaba (Health) and Taufiq Balala (Water, Sanitation and Natural Resources).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Besides Balala who has been transferred from his former docket of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, all the other three county executives retained their former departments.

According to the statement from the County Director of Communication Richard Chacha, the other six appointments will take place in due course.

On Monday this week, the Commission for Human Rights and Justice (CHRJ) wrote to Joho and gave him 14 days to appoint a new cabinet or face legal suit.

Its executive director Julius Ogogoh said the delay was denying the residents the right to get services arising from the appointments.