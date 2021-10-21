Governor Joho urged to lift charges on agricultural products

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been urged to lift the charges imposed on all agricultural products sold in Mombasa as he did on Miraa.

This comes after a gradual reopening of the economy, citing that the removal of the charges will ease the businesses of Mombasa fairly.

Speaking during a tour around Old town in Mvita Constituency, Mvita legislature Abdulswamad Nassir Said that it is a good move to remove the levies charges.

Nassir called upon Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho to re-look into the matter and scrape levies on all cross border business goods to avoid multiple levies from National and county governments.

He also said that he will insist on ways that will save the economy of Mombasa and cushion the residents from the harsh economic times.

Nassir said this will save traders and businesses from cess (a form of tax charged over and above the base tax of a taxpayer) and other fees levied by county governments.

He said if the county government adopts the levies scrapping, the move will help to rejuvenate the economy which had decelerated substantially since 2020 due to the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.