Governor Joho commits to clear Ksh39m Kemsa debt

The newly appointed KEMSA Board of Directors has hit the ground running, with the first county visit held with the Mombasa County Governor Hassan Ali Joho to fast track clearance of the Ksh39 million debt.

In the discussion led by the newly appointed KEMSA Chair Ms. Mary Chao Mwadime, Governor Joho committed to settle the outstanding debt owed to the Authority by the end of this Financial Year.

The Governor instructed his officers to cut the red tape, review pending issues and expeditiously clear monies owed to KEMSA.

“I have heard what the chair has said and I’m directing that my officers sit down and quickly look into this matter with an aim to resolve it,” said Joho.

Speaking when the KEMSA Board of Directors paid a courtesy call at his office in Mombasa, the Governor said he was keen to improve healthcare service delivery at public hospitals so that they are at par with private hospitals.

Accompanying the Chair were Capt. (Rtd) Lawrence Wahome, Mr. Lincoln Nyaga, Ms. Mary Awino Atieno and Dr Josephat Mbuva.

On her part, the Board Chair observed that the monies paid would enable the Authority to meet its financial obligations.

The chair explained that KEMSA was ready to further its engagement with Mombasa County by actively listening to their views and implementing their suggestions to improve service delivery.

“I appreciate the opportunity to meet and interact with the Governor. KEMSA and Mombasa County have been collaborating for years and we want this to continue, “Said Ms Mwadime.

She sought to know what challenges the county health officials are facing with a view to resolve them.

Dr Khadija Shikely, Chief Officer Medical Services while lauding KEMSA for its last-mile distribution urged the Authority to improve its order fill rate.

KEMSA Ag. Chief Executive Officer Mr Edward Njoroge noted that the Authority has operationalized the Mombasa Regional Distribution Centre and this will bring services closer to mwananchi.

He explained that the Mombasa RDC would serve six counties in the region in a more efficient manner.

Further to this, KEMSA is already at an advanced stage in operationalizing the Kisumu Regional Distribution Centre, which will take care of 15 counties.