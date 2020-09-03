Governor Joho grilled by Senate Adhoc committee on Covid-19

The Senate Adhoc committee on Covid-19 now wants Mombasa County to submit its budget expenditure on Covid -19 resources allocated to it by the Government.

This is as it emerged that the County Government is yet to furnish the Controller of budget with budget expenditures of millions of shillings the County received to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are wondering why Mombasa is among the Counties that are yet to submit to the controller of budgets the reports on financial expenditure yet from our observations, the County has performed well in combating the virus,” Meru senator Mithika Linturi said.

The committee has now requested the County to present signed documents to the Senate committee within one week.

“We urge you to furnish us with the financial reports, signed by the Governor without fail,”

County finance executive Marrium Maruk said the reports will be availed to both the controller of budget and the Senate for scrutiny.

Part of the investment according to Baruk went to the installation of aerosal booths that were later declared obsolete by the Ministry of Health.

The County Government had installed the booths at Kenya ferry crossing and at various key installations to spray the public as a way of controlling Covid-19.

The County now wants the Ministry of Health to reverse the decision saying they spent a considerable amount of money to put up the booths.

Mombasa County Environment Executive Godfrey Nato said they had done an environmental assessment project with key stakeholders before installing the booths, maintaining that they are up to standards.

