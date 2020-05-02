Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has asked residents to show up for testing or risk a lockdown of the area.

Joho says that it was unfortunate that a larger population is ignoring the voluntary calls despite the area reporting many cases of coronavirus after Nairobi.

Speaking Saturday at Old Town area, Joho there are reports that some locals are flouting guidelines with communion meals and sneaking into mosques during this Ramadhan.

The governor asked the locals to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the government at the personal level without supervision by the law enforcers.

Mombasa county has so far reported 6 deaths from coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Siaya Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Joseph Sawe has urged the area residents to strictly follow measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Sawe said that the government meant well for its citizens and would do all it can to ensure that the effects of the virus remained at a minimum in the country.

Speaking at the county headquarters on Friday while flagging off the ICT community engagement team, Sawe said public cooperation will see the country wean itself out of the coronavirus quagmire early.

He at the same time called on the public to have courage and confidence during mass testing of the disease.

The administrator further called on those living in temporary camps after being displaced by floods to ensure that they keep the required distance and sanitization measures to avoid the spread of the disease.