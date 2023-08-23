Governor Kang’ata reshuffles cabinet, orders all medical superintendents to step aside

Murang’a county governor Irungu Kang’ata has directed all five medical superintendents to step down in two weeks’ time to pave way for fresh recruitment.

The medical superintendents at the Murang’a district hospital, Maragua hospital, Kirwara, Muriranja’s and Kangema have until 7th September to relinquish their positions.

Kang’ata says the county will advertise the positions for interested candidates to apply for the job and the successful ones will be picked.

“The candidates shall be subjected to a suitability test conducted internally by the county and the successful candidates will get the job” he said.

“The med sups will serve for a one-year term which is renewable. At the renewal stage, a client’s satisfactory survey will be conducted to determine the necessity of renewal” he added.

The governor said there has been widespread outcry from the residents over poor service delivery at the health facilities saying the move will help bring the desired change.

Further, the governor directed for the automation of systems in all the 157 health facilities in the county to help improve o service delivery.

He said there are complains of lack of drugs despite the county ensuring there is adequate supply pointing out that there is a possibility of drugs being smuggled out of the facilities.

“I have given a one-month ultimatum to those in charge of the health sector to ensure the operations in all the facilities are automated failure to which they will face disciplinary action” he remarked.

The governor however acknowledged there have been hitches in the digitization program appealing for patience from the public.

“We are working to have the system stabilize for efficiency and this complains will be things of the past” he added.

“I will also be able to monitor drug dispensation from all the facilities and track all the operations to ensure efficiency” said Kang’ata.