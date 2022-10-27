Governor Lomorukai seeks anticipatory bail over ‘fake’ degree

ByBeth Nyaga
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai has moved to court to seek anticipatory bail over his arrest.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Commission says the governor has filed an application under the certificate of urgency as he is worried that he may be arrested over the alleged forgery of academic documents.

According to the anti-graft agency that carried out investigations, it was established that both the Governor’s degree and diploma certificates were fake, thus rendering him liable to criminal prosecution.

EACC says the Governor forged a degree and diploma certificates purported to have been issued by the Kenya Methodist University.

The Governor was among the 241 candidates flagged by the EACC as having outstanding integrity issues prior to the August 9, 2022 elections.

Lomorukai succeeded Josphat Nanok after he clinched the seat in the August polls on an ODM ticket.

  

