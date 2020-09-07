Governor Lonyangapuo hits out at KANU over expulsion of MCAs

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has hit out at his party KANU for expelling four KANU nominated MCAs saying the decision was unfortunate.

Lonyangapuo said the people of West Pokot don’t take the decision lightly especially after the support the accorded the party during the 2017 general elections.

A furious Lonyangapuo said KANU did not even extend support to its candidates in 2017 and some contestants were forced to fundraise for the campaigns.

The Governor says the decision by KANU Secretary General Nick Salat to sack the nominated MCAs is retrogressive and amounts to intimidation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Lonyangapuo now says KANU will lose its support in West Pokot warning party Chairman Gideon Moi to avoid being mislead by selfish individuals.

The Governor further dismissed those affiliating him to the Tanga Tanga or Kieleweke political factions saying he doesn’t belong to any affiliations at the moment.

The West Pokot Governor spoke during a peace meeting at Takaywa along river Kerio that borders Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot Counties where he urged residents at the border points to embrace peace to foster development.

Lunyangapuo who was accompanied by Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong handed over four cows that had been stolen from Tiaty Sub County and later recovered in Turkana county.

He hit out at Tiaty MP William Kamket for engaging in politics instead of championing for peace and challenged the people of Tiaty to shun such leaders.

He said West pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Turkana Counties have formed serious grass root elders who monitor and report any case of cattle theft between its borders.

Lochakapong appreciated the work of the security team in the region saying their efforts to curb cattle rustling are bearing fruits.