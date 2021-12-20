Governor Lonyangapuo faults KEMSA over delay in supply of drugs

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has expressed concern over drug shortage in the County due to delays by Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in delivering procured drugs.

The governor made the statement after public outcry over lack of drugs in health facilities within the county.

The county boss spoke while officially opening municipal council kiosks in Makutano town to boost small scale traders who start their business with low rent, faulting the government’s policy of sourcing medical suppliers from a monopolistic agency.

He added that the policy of just sourcing from KEMSA has seen several health facilities go without drugs as they wait for the long processes and clearance of first come first serve basis that take lots of time.

He said that it was needed by the National Assembly to change laws concerning supply of drugs to government hospitals by ensuring that a second and a third agency is brought to fasten the delivering of drugs effectively without such delays.

The governor urged the national government to consider allocating more funds to counties.

He said KEMSA is to be blamed for the lack of drugs in West Pokot and other regions within the country.