Governor Lonyangapuo cautions principals against exploiting parents

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has cautioned school principals in the County over using unjustified methods of exploiting parents over sale of uniforms in schools and other personal items at higher prices.

Lonyangapuo said that the heads have turned learning institutions into business premises where they charge parents high prices for commodities that children need to use in school.

He has warned secondary school heads against doing their private business in schools.

Speaking in Kapenguria after meeting students who performed well in the 2019 Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education [KCSE] and education stakeholders, Lonyangapuo said that he had received complaints from parents that some schools had forced them to buy certain commodities from the school.

He said that the heads have forced parents of children joining Form one purchase certain commodities at the prices higher than market costs.

The county boss said heads that were posted to the county after delocalisation are at the forefront in dictating that parents to buy everything at school at a fixed price.

Lonyangapuo said he will not allow school heads to kill the economy of the county by engaging in business instead of focusing on their core mandate.

Adding that the functions of the heads are clearly stipulated and they are not allowed to engage in business.

Lonyangapuo called on the Ministry of education to fast tract release of funds to schools.

County education Director Jared Onyiego said that they have put in place strategies to improve the numbers of those joining secondary schools.

He urged education stakeholders to ensure that there is 100% transition of learners from Primary to secondary schools.