Governor Mung’aro sends procurement chiefs on leave

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has sent senior procurement chiefs in the county on a 90-day paid leave pending investigations into their conduct.

This follows complaints from members of the public that the officers were frustrating service delivery and influencing tenders at the County.

In a statement read on his behalf by the acting County Secretary Martin Mwaro, the governor has since appointed a seven-member procurement complaints committee that will be mandated to collect complaints and hand over a report in 60 days.

“In the last few days we have received information of concern from members of the public pointing to possible noncompliance with the principles guiding the ethics and integrity of public officers in respect to officers attached to the procurement function,” said Mr Mwaro.

Among officers sent on leave include Mr Matano Riziki Choga, Mrs Evelyn Kache, Mrs Priscilla Munga, Mrs Rehema Luvuno, Mr Andrew Kai, Mr Michael Mwadali, Mrs Mary Riziki, Mr Mulanda Mazonga, Mr Andrew Kithi, Mrs Rose Charo and Mr Habel Humphrey.

Mr Matano who has been the County Chief procurement Officer and Head of Supply Chain for the last ten years was recently reassigned duties and send to the County Public Service Board and his place taken by Mrs Evelyn Kache.

“Following receipt of the adverse information, a committee has been appointed to receive, document, analyze and report to HE the governor any allegation regarding public officers who may have been involved in noncompliance with national values and principles of governance as well as the values and principle of public service. The officers will step aside but will continue to receive their full salaries and benefits in the 90 days they will be away,” he added.

The seven-member committee will be chaired by the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health and sanitation Peter Mwarogo who will be deputized by his Roads, Transport and Public Works counterpart Catherine K enga.

“I wish to assure the departments affected that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure seamless operations, Mr Mathias Jefwa Mwachiru, the Principal Supply Chain management officer at the County Assembly of Kilifi will be in charge for the 90 days period and that all casuals performing procurement related duties in the department of finance are directed to report to the county secretary and head of public service for direction.” He said.