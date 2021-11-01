Governor Muriithi hails move to re-open Agnes Wanjiru murder case

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has welcomed the move by the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to re-open the murder case of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru in 2012.

This comes following the county’s launch of an official demand for action with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on 28th October 2021.

Speaking to the media, the Governor welcomed the action taken by the IG to enhance speedy investigations regarding the horrific murder.

“We hope the police service realizes why we are all extremely concerned at the slow pace of getting to justice in the matter,” Muriithi said, adding that the inquest was concluded a couple of years ago and the murder case has been the subject of public discussion both locally and internationally.

The County boss noted that the rule of law must apply to everybody without fear or favour, and that democracy must prevail.

“In this day and era, we cannot be discussing democracy and good conduct of international relations if such unlawful killings are allowed to happen,” Muriithi said.

Muriithi said that the primary responsibility of any government in the world is the protection of life, hence the county government is ready for any action against the perpetrator regardless of the outcome.

“No defence pact can give foreign soldiers license to kill our citizens and anybody negotiating such an agreement is inhuman. We cannot invite foreigners and allow them to get away with murder,” the County boss said.

Muriithi noted that the gruesome murder of Agnes Wanjiru is reminiscent of the kind of mayhem and murder visited on Africans in the 1940s and 1950s by colonial authority.

On Monday, Mutyambai directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law.

The IG further called on the UK Government to collaborate with Kenyan Government to ensure justice is served.

Wanjiru was allegedly killed by a British soldier and her body retrieved nearly three months later from a hotel’s septic tank in Nanyuki town.