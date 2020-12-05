Governor Mutua accuses BBI opponents of being dishonest

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and presidential aspirant Dr Alfred Mutua has taken a swipe at those pushing for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum to be held alongside the 2022 general election saying they are deceitful.

Dr Mutua, who has already declared his interest in seeking the presidency to become Kenya’s fifth president come 2022 urged to ignore calls for postponement of the referendum to 2022 and instead support the initiative, which he hailed he for putting more resources to county governments and attempting to pacify the country.

The governor spoke in Murang’a Friday where he drummed support for a Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate, John Muchoki who is eying the Gaturi ward representative position that was left vacant after the death of former MCA, Kiiru Mwangi.

The Machakos county boss also cautioned Kenyans to dismiss the argument that the referendum can not have multiple questions, saying those pushing that kind thinking are dishonest and selfish propagandists.

“ The propaganda being peddled around that we cannot hold the referendum separately from the 2022 generation election should be ignored. We are holding this referendum before the general election because we are to cure issues that ordinarily arise after we have emerged from elections,” Dr Mutua said.

The Governor who was flanked by the aspirant Mr. John Mbuthia and other leaders said it was a misnomer to claim that the referendum can only constitute question.

“We have more than six issues that need urgent attention. We cannot therefore conduct a referendum that only has one question,” he said.

Dr Mutua said the country was on the brink of precipice after the 2017 general election, saying the situation was only saved by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga adding Kenya cannot afford to go that route again.

Mbuthia on his part said he will ensure the people of Gaturi are empowered when elected.