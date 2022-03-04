Governor Mutua announces cabinet changes in Machakos County

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has announced changes in his government occasioned by the recent resignations of some of the senior officials to pursue politics.

In the changes, Roads, Transport and Public Works executive, Ms. Naomi Mutie will take charge of Finance and Revenue Management, a docket previously manned by the Deputy Governor, Francis Maliti, who has declared interest to succeed Dr Mutua as the Governor.

Morris Aluanga, who is the CEC in charge of Water, Irrigation, Environment, and Climate Change, will take up responsibilities in the department of Tourism, Youth Sports, and Culture in an acting capacity.

Dr Mutua announced the changes when he addressed a press conference after chairing the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCCP) party’s National Governing Council meeting at his office in Machakos Thursday.

Energy, Lands and Housing and Urban Development CEC, Evelyn Mutie has been assigned additional roles in the department of Trade, Industrialization, Forensics and Innovation in acting capacity which was previously held by Lazarus Kivuva who resigned to join the Yatta parliamentary race.

Dr Ruth Mutua, was moved from the Department of Education, Skills, Social Welfare to the department of Health and Emergency Services, which was left vacant by Dr. Ancent Kituku, who resigned to pursue Kangundo parliamentary seat.

Mutua said the changes take effect immediately adding that more changes and reshuffles will be announced by the County Secretary in the coming days.

The Governor warned that lazy and inefficient officers will be shown the door to pave the way for speedy and effective service delivery to Machakos residents.

Mutua also revealed that his party, (MCCP) will work with Azimio and will negotiate a pre-election pact with the party ahead of the August 9 general election.

He said the party had laid out elaborate mechanisms of working with ODM leader Raila Odinga’s grand coalition outfit in order to secure a win in the August 9 general election.

“MCCP resolved to only negotiate and enter into a coalition with Azimio parties. We are currently in negotiations within Azimio and will be making the announcements once we sign the agreement,” said Mutua.

The Machakos Governor also assured aspirants of various political offices that the party will conduct free and fair nominations for all relevant elective positions saying the party will not issue direct nomination tickets to any candidates.

“We want to tell our people that Maendeleo Chap Chap does not believe in zoning or stepping down for certain parties. This means if you get a ticket for Maendeleo Chap Chap you will be assured of going to the ballot,” said Mutua.

“The field is open to everyone from each part of the country. Aspirants should not risk being thrown out of the other parties through flawed nominations. Maendeleo Chap Chap party will conduct free and fair nominations which will be competitive,” added Governor Mutua

Mutua said MCCP will hold an aspirants’ meeting on March 16th to finalize the issuance of nomination certificates to the various aspirants before hosting a National Delegates Conference on March 19th.