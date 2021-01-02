Governor Mutua chairs Chap Chap strategy meeting ahead of by election

Governor Alfred Mutua Saturday held a strategy meeting for Maendeleo Chap Chap party at the party’s logistics center in Mlolongo where he vowed to propel the agenda for transformative politics in the country.

Dr Mutua, who is the party leader, said Maendeleo Chap Chap will field candidates for the various upcoming by elections across the country as the party seeks to consolidate national support ahead of the next year’s general election.

Mutua revealed his party was particularly focused to ensuring its candidate for senatorial by election, former Cabinet Minister, Mutua Katuku carries the day in the March 23rd mini polls.

“Here in Machakos we lost our senator, Boniface Kabaka and we have decided to support Katuku in order to ensure he clinches the seat,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Mutua said the vacancy in the office of Machakos Senator needed to be filled by a mature person who has experience in matters of governance and public administration.

Katuku, who was unveiled last week as the Maendeleo Chap Chap party’s prospective flag bearer for the senatorial by election implored Machakos residents to back him in order to secure the seat.