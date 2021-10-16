Governor Mutua challenges Kalonzo to exit national political scene

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has challenged Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka to exit the national political scene and give way for younger and visionary leaders to rescue the Kamba nation from political bondage.

In a strongly-worded statement released Saturday, Mutua charged that Kalonzo’s 36-year reign as Ukambani political supremo had driven the community to the a bottomless pit of poverty, underdevelopment and political desperation.

Under Kalonzo’s leadership for 30 years, Governor Mutua accused the Wiper leader of being intrinsically incapable saying the Kamba region has lagged behind in development and empowerment of its people.

“The Ukambani region has been under the so called leadership of Kalonzo for 36 years and truth be told, the region has only become poorer because he is not a person whose politics lead us towards development. He has been concentrating on amassing power for himself and taking care of his immediate family and those close to him,” Dr Mutua said.

The Machakos County boss accused Kalonzo of using his purported role as the region’s political kingpin to capture and colonize the minds of residents for his personal expediency. “He has used the principle that as long as people remain poor and ignorant, they will still think that he is the master and the savior, but things have changed,” said Mutua

Invoking the recently concluded by elections for Nguu/Masumba Ward in Makueni County where the Wiper candidate, Eshio Mwaiwa came a distant third after being defeated by Independent Candidate, Timothy Maneno and UDA’s Daniel Musau, Mutua said Ukambani residents were progressively moving towards political liberation.

He said the region now required new leadership that will focus on water, tarmac roads, employment, financial empowerment, among others for the community and not just on a position for an individual.

“The time has expired for Kalonzo Musyoka. You cannot continue to purport that you are the leader for Ukambani. The times have shifted and I am calling upon my fellow leaders including Governor Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Senators, MPs, religious leaders and professionals to now have the strength to free our people from the yoke of mind control where they have been told to remain poor and proud,” Mutua charged.

“We urgently join hands and liberate our people from the bondage we find ourselves in. I am ready to work with all to liberate the minds and livelihoods of our people. We have been mocked enough. It is time to have conversations at the household level on what we really want as a region,” he added.

Mutua’s call comes barely two weeks after the chairperson of National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki warned political leaders from Ukambani region that the Akamba community risked being left out of mainstream Government after next year’s general election.

Ndambuki said failure by top political leaders in the region to provide solid political direction for the community was a serious disaster which could plunge the community to another cycle of political oblivion.

“I strongly feel that as a community we are not moving at the right speed to align ourselves strategically ahead of next year’s general election. Our political leaders must set aside their selfish interests and put the interests of the people first,” said Archbishop Ndambuki.

Dr Mutua, Prof Kibwana and Kalonzo have all declared they will be on the race for the country’s top job come 2022.