Governor Mutua ditches Azimio, inks deal with Kenya Kwanza

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ditched the Azimio la Umoja Coalition and joined the Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

He made the announcement on Monday morning and said Maendeleo Chap Chap party had signed the agreement with Kenya Kwanza on Sunday night adding that he has copies of the agreement, unlike in Azimio.

The MCC Part leader in addition noted that in Kenya Kwanza, there will be zero zoning hence all aspirants will be on the ballot.

Mutua has in the recent past been protesting exclusion from the Azimio coalition.

“As a party, we have been excluded from Azimio line-ups, campaign programs and funding. We have also not been shown, or even allowed to discuss what our roles would be after the elections,” said Mutua.

On Friday, he claimed that the Registrar and the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition refused to give them a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement.

“The registrar of political parties (ORPP) and Azimio coalition party have refused to give us a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement deposited with the ORPP we signed to form the coalition,” Mutua tweeted.

Mutua raised suspicion that the said lack of transparency could result in some aspirants being locked out of the August elections at the last minute.

Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula was among leadership in Kenya Kwanza who welcomed Mutua’s decision in a Twitter post.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” the tweet read.

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu Monday morning during a local TV’s Day Break show confirmed that MCC, alongside Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance party, had written to her office expressing an intention to leave the Azimio Coalition.