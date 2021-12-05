Governor Mutua launches his presidential manifesto

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and 2022 presidential aspirant Alfred Mutua Sunday launched his presidential manifesto with a solemn pledge to eradicate poverty in the country.

In the manifesto, the Machakos governor pledged a country where citizens are more economically empowered and access the highest possible attainable standards of living through transformative social, economic and political policies.

Dr Mutua said his manifesto was mainly informed by the wishes of Kenyans who he consulted during the numerous listening tours he conducted last year.

“My desire is for a country where you dream; exert yourself and where your dreams come true. Where you plan, act and your despair are turned into hope and hope to success. That is what you deserve and with me, you know, you will get it,” Dr Mutua said.

Some of Mutua’s key ideas to achieve his transformation agenda include widening the economic base in order to include and involve all citizens in the social and economic development of the country.

The governor also proposes to offload Kenyans the huge burden of taxes which he said had been weighing down efforts by many citizens to make economic progress.

“Kenyans pay more for basic utilities than all the East African Countries yet Kenya is a more developed country. Petrol that is imported through our roads and pipelines is cheaper at the pump in Kigali, than here in Kenya,” he said.

Mutua also delved into the subject of youth unemployment, pledging to tackle the menace if elected the fifth President.

“My government will create five million new jobs for the youth in the first three years of my presidency,” Mutua said. This , he said, will be achieved through among other strategies, offering tax holidays of up to 5 percent to companies that hire ten percent or more youth at entry level as well as tax reliefs for businesses run by youth.

In the same breath of creating more jobs, Mutua pledges to put in place policies to support and strengthen the manufacturing industry.

“Kenya has the capacity of producing goods for sale in all African nations. It will be the manufacturing hub of Africa. This will generate directly and indirectly 2 million jobs within two years,” he said.

Citing the successful implementation of the Universal Health Coverage in Machakos County, Mutua expressed confidence that 100 percent Government-funded healthcare for citizens was practical.

“Chap Chap government will provide a grant to all counties to upgrade healthcare facilities and equipment, focusing on preventive and early detection of diseases. Dispensaries and health centers countrywide will be brought to a minimum standard,” said Mutua.

And on the runaway corruption ravaging the country, Mutua said he will utilize the existing institutions to crush the vice. For instance, the governor pledged he will eliminate bureaucracy in Government service provision procedures for up to 75 percent.

“Financial systems and procedures will be altered to ensure speedy completion of payments. We will also fund the judiciary effectively and collaborate with the Chief Justice for the establishment of adequate courts in the country dedicated to corruption cases only,” he said.

Mutua also pledged reforms in education, infrastructure, security, social welfare, sports and tourism.

Other areas he highlighted in his manifesto included Foreign policy, environment management and conservation as well as ease of doing business.