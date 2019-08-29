Governor Mutua opens Ksh50M cancer care centre

Machakos county Thursday opened a cancer care and research center-the first of its kind by a county government in Kenya.

The Ksh50 million facility is up and running at the county’s premier health installation, Machakos level 5 hospital.

Opening the facility, governor Alfred Mutua said Machakos residents registered under the universal health care program will receive free treatment from the centre.

The facility will provide services including screening, diagnosis, counseling and chemotherapy treatment.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Those from the south eastern Kenya economic block will receive special rates and citizens from the entire country will pay a subsidized price-the cheapest in Kenya”, Mutua said.

The governor added that the center has been set up with equipment purchased by the county government and others sourced through well-wishers including the Kenya cancer association.

“Next year, we will include the purchase of a Ksh 300 million radio therapy machine in our budget,” Mutua said.

#MachakosCancerCentre in pictures. The centre will be a one stop shop for screening and treatment of cancer. My focus remains the people of Machakos. pic.twitter.com/oUbmzVE7CA — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) August 29, 2019

Healthcare has been a top priority of the Machakos government gobbling 32.5,% of the total budget.

Mutua said the 80 ambulances purchased by the county in 2014 for every administrative location have saved lives.

So far, 572,697 patients have been ferried by the ambulances including 256,762 mothers in labour.

“The ambulances have also become delivery rooms because as of this morning, 52,012 babies have been born in the ambulances on the way to hospital, “Mutua said during the launch.

The governor added that county health facilities have been ranked the cleanest and most organized government health facilities in Kenya.

The county assembly lauded the executive for establishing the cancer center and said they will assist in sourcing for equipment and expertise to ensure the facility provides high quality services to the public.