Governor Mutua seeks to block arrest order

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua is seeking to block his arrest after a warrant was issued Thursday by the Machakos Environment and Lands Court.

The warrant was issued after Mutua defied court orders to pay businessman David Gitau Thairu over Ksh.5.5 million in a dumpsite case.

The governor said via twitter that the Machakos County lawyers who have been dealing with the matter will move to court under certificate of urgency seeking to set the orders aside.

He said the latest developments are normal in government, noting that the warrant was not directed to him in his personal capacity but that of his office as the Governor of Machakos.

Mutua maintained that the County is willing to settle the debt once funds are available.