Governor Mutua supports Uhuru’s call for rotational presidency

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has joined the call that Kenya needs a rotating presidential system.

Addressing a development meeting with a cross section of Machakos residents at his office Thursday, Mutua said the suggestion by President Uhuru Kenyatta that Kenya should embrace a system that allows for power to be rotated among different communities, should be supported.

“It is true we should not allow only one or two communities to lead,” Mutua said, however, he added, ” we must not allow the same old people to lead us.”

Governor Mutua said Kenya needs young blood at the helm of the presidency.

The Machakos County boss said issues of young people need to be to be given serious consideration.

“Our young people want employment and business opportunities so that they are able to meet their daily needs,” he said.

Mutua called on Machakos people to elect a person with proven track record for the position of Senator in the forthcoming by-election.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party which Mutua leads has since named former Water minister John Mutua Katuku to fly the party’s ticket in the by-election slated for March 18.