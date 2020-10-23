Governor Mutua warns against using BBI to create positions

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says he will not blindly support a constitutional change to create political positions for a few individuals at the expense of the poor majority.

Mutua spoke days after the release of the Building Bridges initiative (BBI) report saying it will succeed or fail based on the level of inclusivity in leadership.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga to engage leaders from all spheres including political and religious to ensure the reccomendations are broad based.

“We want all leaders to be involved so that we can interrogate the issues raised in the report together,” Mutua said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We need to be cautious of political partnerships emerging when elections are about to happen. I will not hesitate to support programmes that seek to advance the growth of young people and women of this country, ” Mutua said.

The Machakos Governor spoke in Majengo and Kongowea in Mombasa during his “Mutua Fresh Listening Tours” as he drummed up support for his 2022 presidential bid.

Mutua promised to end government bureaucracy and reduce taxes as well as cost of doing business.

Governor Mutua attributed the country’s slow growth to poor leadership as he called on Kenyans to change the crop of leaders in the country.

“We as leaders have been made foolish by people in power. We must say enough is enough by electing people who are determined to deal with our problems,” he said.

Dr Mutua promised to change operations at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) so that more Kenyans are employed at the facility and ensure that it works faster like the port of Singapore.

He also promised to end the Monopoly of Kenya Power as the only company distributing electric power in the country.