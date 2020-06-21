Governor Mutua warns of political coalitions based on tribe

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has warned against political coalitions built on the basis of tribe, which he described as a culture instilled by our colonial masters.

“Truly we gained our physical independence from the colonial masters but we are still under mental colonization,” said Governor Mutua.

Governor Mutua urged Kenyans to harness a culture of electing leaders based on their competence to deliver services to them.

“Kenya needs politics and political parties based on ideologies and not tribal affiliations. Poverty does not discriminate on tribal lines. You are poor regardless of your tribal leader or ethnic voting selection,” he said.

“We need to elect Presidents and other leaders based on their vision and ability. People ask me, Mutua, you are running for President, which is your tribal bloc? I tell them, my political bloc is the people of Kenya,” said the Machakos Governor.

He said he will not be pressured to build any coalitions that are based on tribes, however, he will seek to grow his support on the agenda of developing Kenya, and he will seek out to work with individuals who share in that value.

Governor Mutua called for a radical political shift that examines the potential of leaders based on their work and ability to change lives and not based on which tribe they happened to be born from.

“More than half a century later after independence, issues of ignorance, disease and poverty remain. We are still ignorant because we think in tribal lines and reward corrupt leaders,” he added.

“Our diversity is our strength as a nation but it should not control our politics and sharing of the National cake. Everyone is born alone and no one chooses to be born from a tribe with a huge population or low population.”

Mutua spoke to journalists at the County offices in Mavoko, Athi River.