Governor Mutula condemns police for shooting man during protests

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has condemned the police for using live bullets to shoot at unarmed Kenyans protesting peacefully over the high cost of living in the country.

The condemnation comes at a time when Peter Ngolany’e a water vendor was shot on the chest by the police in Wote town during anti-government protests pressing for the government to reduce the high cost of living on Wednesday.

“It is disheartening to note that despite several and similar complaints on the use of live bullets against innocent Kenyans, the Kenya Police have with reckless abandon shot dead several people leaving their families and friends in deep shock and agony,” lamented Mutula in a statement to the media on Thursday.

The governor asked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct thorough investigations and bring to book all officers who are responsible for the death of Ngolany’e.

Further the county boss challenged politicians to urgently put an end to the strife being witnessed currently and avert the country from sliding into anarchy.

Speaking separately to the media in Wote on Wednesday, the Makueni County Assembly Majority Leader Francis Mutuku and his Wote/Nziu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Felix Mateso also condemned the police for using excessive force against demonstrators.

On his part, Mateso alleged that some leaders whom he did not name hired goons to come and demonstrate in Wote and Emali towns where violent protests have been experienced.

Last week an 18-year-old man was shot dead by the police in Emali town where the demonstrators set ablaze a police vehicle.

Meanwhile on Thursday there was calm in Wote and Emali towns but most of the business premises were closed except for the banks that were operating normally.

Also transport was paralyzed along Wote-Machakos and Wote-Makindu roads as public service vehicles were withdrawn for fear of being attacked by the demonstrators in the area.

The supermarkets and Marikiti market were closed as there was little activity in Wote town.

Even the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway was not affected much as the traffic was also flowing without any interruptions as witnessed on Wednesday.