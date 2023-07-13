Maandamano: Governor Mutula Jnr urges IPOA to probe shooting of boy

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo JR has condemned the killing of an 18-year-old boy during protests at Emali town along Mombasa-Nairobi highway demanding the government to reduce the cost of living.

Consequently, Mutula has called upon the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct thorough investigations into the killing of an innocent teenager who was unarmed.

He further accused the police of using excessive force against innocent Kenyans who were not armed adding that the young man was shot immediately after he stepped out of his house.

“I am disturbed by the shooting incident of unarmed bystander, Brian Muendo, 18, during demonstrations at Poster Estate, Emali town. The bright soul was due to join Kenyatta University,” said Mutula in a press release on Wednesday night.

“I call upon IPOA to conduct thorough and prompt investigations into use of excessive force by the police on unarmed Kenyans and bring the culpable officers into account,” he posed.

The demonstrations also paralysed transport along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway as motorists were not able to pass through Emali town most of the day. They had to look for an alternative road in neighbouring Kajiado County before rejoining the highway.

It should be observed that demonstrations here in Makueni have never been violent as witnessed Wednesday where the police engaged protestors in running battles until 8pm. Earlier in the day a police vehicle was set ablaze by demonstrators at Emali town.

During the demonstrations, six police officers were injured and three arrests made according to the Makueni County Commissioner Kaburu Kaimba who spoke to KNA on Thursday morning.