Governor Mvurya commissions Ksh14m audio-visual recording studio

Kwale County government has commissioned a state of the art audio-visual recording studio in Matuga Sub County to empower the youth.

The Ksh 14 million facility aims to promote talents and also create a source of livelihood among the youth, besides preserving the different cultural aspects of the coastal people.

Addressing the press during the commissioning of the facility, Governor Salim Mvurya said his administration will continue to prioritize projects that empower the youth in the County.

Mvurya urged the youth to take advantage of the same to acquire skills that will transform their lives.

”Our vision is to create a well-equipped society, these projects are here to help youth find employment opportunities. I want to see youths engaging in meaningful projects to change their lives,” Mvurya said.

He said the launch marks an impactful transition from private owned only studios in Kenya to Government Institutional run studios enabling more youth access affordable quality productions.

“It will be an avenue for local artists to bring out their creative side and a boost to their talent development,” he said.

The state of the art audio-visual recording facility hosts a photo studio, modern recording studio, editing suite, and video production studio.

The facility is well equipped with a variety of modern equipment such as bass boosted speakers and Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) video cameras among others.

Mvurya said the facility offers a breakthrough in nurturing growth of talents of the local people.

“This is the only modern studio in the coastal region and we hope many artists from the region will have an opportunity to record their songs. We have many unexpressed talents and this studio will revitalize the industry,” Mvurya said.

The studio is expected to equally serve the residents of Kwale among its 20 wards through the talents search project that was initiated by the devolved unit.