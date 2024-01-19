Governor Mwangaza distances herself from death of Meru blogger

The family for Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza has distanced itself from the allegations that it was involved in the murder of the blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

Speaking Friday at the Meru County Governor’s residence, the Meru governor said her hands are clean and that it was very unfortunate that some people have politicized the murder of sniper terming the said politicians to be seeking political millage.

The Meru governor said she has been quite for a while as the DCI officers were carrying on with their investigations but she will never relent to talk about the murder of sniper and justice for her family which has been brought on the limelight as being involved in the killing of sniper.

On his side, Meru county gentleman Murega Baichu said as a family they are astonished for being linked with the killing of sniper.

Murega accused DCI officers for not promptly getting the evidence from the Governor’s residence CCTV footage.

He called on the justice for sniper and also for his family, saying that a lot has been said on the social media connecting governor Kawira with the murder of sniper.