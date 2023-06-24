Governor Mwangaza flags off Lewa Safari Marathon

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Saturday flagged off the Lewa Safari Marathon, 2023 edition.

Speaking during the event, Mwangaza said the Marathon played an important role in supporting community development and wildlife conservation initiatives over the past 23 years.

“The raised funds have made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands, and will undoubtedly continue to do so for many years to come,” said Mwangaza

“I take immense pride in witnessing the seamless unfolding of this unforgettable event which has gradually become interwoven into our rich heritage. It has emerged as a beacon of local and international tourism, drawing visitors from all corners of the globe,” she added

The marathon which showcases the beauty of our region and highlights the importance of conserving our precious wildlife and natural resources is organized annually.