Governor Mwangaza survives fourth impeachment bid

Meru’s embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza has survived her fourth impeachment after Majority Leader in the County Assembly dropped the motion leveled against her.

The development comes barely a day after the High Court referred the case pitting Governor Mwangaza and Meru County Assembly to the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders for determination.

Judge Linus Kassan said MCAs who had prepared another impeachment motion against the governor should appear before the elders alongside the county chief to resolve their long-running feud.

“It is hereby ordered…. That the parties therein are directed to appear before Njuri Njeke with their advocates before Wednesday 31 day of July 2024,” the Judge said in a ruling.

In a rejoinder, the Njuri Ncheke declined to handle the matter saying they only handle civil matters.

The MCAs had accused Mwangaza of gross violations of the Constitution, national and county laws, and alleged abuse of office.

10 County Assembly legislators who initially signed in favor of the proposed motion made a U-turn, asking the mover to withdraw the motion and allow for dialogue between the two arms of government.