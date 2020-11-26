Governor Nanok calls for lasting peace solution in the region

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok says the County Government has invested huge financial resources to create a peaceful infrastructure in the region.

Nanok said peace building remains an integral cornerstone of strong and socio-economically empowered communities saying it drives sustainable community-led development efforts

“We have agreed with the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya to begin peace efforts in Turkwel and Suguta Corridors with Governors from Baringo and West Pokot, by working closely with the National Government and security teams,” He said.

Nanok said they will also resettle communities that were displaced by conflicts from resource-rich areas in different parts of the county.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Peaceful coexistence begets honour and dignity for the people. This is the reason I have given peace and security a special place in my five point trans-formative development agenda. We are committed to peace,” He said.

On Agriculture productivity, Nanok revealed that land under crop production has progressively increased to 41,845 acres from 40,465 acres one year ago.

“To drive food production, we’ve established floodwater-harvesting structures of 60 hectares targeting 300 farmer households through integration of various flood-based technologies for crop production in Locher-emeyan in Loima Sub County and is 77% complete,” He said.

The Governor said a total of 4,655 acres was put under maize production yielding 68,583 bags of 90Kg; 6,147 acres of sorghum yielding 53,554 bags of 90 Kg and 2,879 tons of vegetables and fruits respectively.

He said the County Government has also treated 115,392 camels, 293,602 cattle, 667,040 goats and sheep, 5,912 chicken and 3,373 donkeys against Haemorrhagic septicaemia Mange, tick borne diseases and Trypanosomiasis.