Governor Nassir records statement over blogger abduction and assault case

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir Thursday recorded a statement regarding the case of a blogger, Bruce John, who was abducted, assaulted and gang-raped over a social media post that allegedly defamed the Governor and his mother.

Speaking to journalists after leaving the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices, Governor Nassir emphasized his commitment to ensuring justice for the blogger.

“No one is above the law, and I am ready to present my mother if she is summoned. All I want is justice for the blogger,” he said.

The Governor urged DCI detectives to expedite the investigation and called on anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“I have recorded my statement, and I encourage anyone with any form of information to provide it to the authorities. It’s the only way this young man can get justice,” he added.

Governor Nassir condemned the assault, describing it as a heinous act.

“There is no normal human being who would say that what happened was right. Of course, I condemn it, and now we need to ensure justice for this young man,” he stated.

The Governor, who has been mentioned in the case, affirmed that he provided the DCI with any information that could assist in the investigation.

He also criticized attempts to politicize the situation, stating, “This case is not about me, and it would be unfortunate if my political rivals try to use it for their gain.”

Governor Nassir made it clear that he willingly presented himself to the DCI and had nothing to hide.

“I didn’t want this to be a spectacle, which is why I came forward without any publicity. I have nothing to hide,” he said.

Meanwhile, four suspects, Abdul Athman, Haji Babu, Esther Muthoni, and Violet Adera, have been charged in Shanzu Law Courts before Senior Resident Magistrate Robert Mbogo.

The accused have denied all charges against them, which include conspiracy to commit a felony and abduction with intent to confine.

Additionally, Abdul Hassan and Haji Babu face charges of gang rape and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The blogger was allegedly sexually abused on September 12 at an undisclosed location, reportedly following a social media video that upset a senior county official and supporters.

The four suspects are currently being held at Shimo La Tewa Prison, pending a ruling on their bail application on October 14.