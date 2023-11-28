Governor Natembeya to appear before NCIC over ethnic contempt

Tranz Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is expected to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over utterances he made that surmount to ethnic contempt.

Natembeya is scheduled record a statement before the Commission at 10.00 am at its offices in Nairobi.

NCIC) summoned the Trans Nzoia Governor over alleged ethnic contempt and hate speech.

While appearing before the Senate standing committee on devolution and inter-governmental relations, NCIC Chairperson Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia said the county boss is expected to appear before them on the 28th of this month.

This comes as a disagreement between Natembeya and his deputy Philomena Kapkory played out in the session.

The Deputy Governor claimed her life was in danger for calling out the Governor over the alleged utterances he made against one community when he appeared before the National Dialogue Committee NADOC seeking the formation of a new county.

The DG early this month said she had been excluded, discriminated against, sidelined in decision-making and running of county affairs.

“The threats issued against me were personal and the constant message was that I am not required to step in my office as I had become a “persona non-grata,” Kaptkory told the Senate Devolution Committee inquiring into the allegations early this month.

“The threats were to the effect that if I stepped in the office or if I was seen, the said officials were ready to deal with me,” she added.

According to the documents placed by the commission before the committee, the county boss was caught on camera saying that there is no way Trans Nzoia County will cede land for the creation of a new county.

Kobia told the MPs that they have already dispatched investigators who have until December to submit their findings