Governor Natembeya’s proposed reforms gives hope to residents

Economic revival with special attention to agriculture, infrastructural upgrade, support of social services and ease of access to affordable healthcare services prominently featured in Governor George Natembeya’s maiden speech to the county assembly Tuesday evening.

The governor pledged unequivocal commitment to the legislative agenda of the house pointing out that the executive was ready to collaborate with the assembly to provide quality services to county residents.

In his speech set to be deliberated upon by the assembly, the governor promised a raft of changes in his administration outlining set out measures to restore the beauty and elegance of Trans Nzoia noting that the county had long lost its glory.

To revitalise the agricultural sector, Natembeya said he will initiate subsidy programmes for farm inputs, promote value addition and diversification as well as helping find new external markets for local produce.

The county administration will also liaise with the national government for the rehabilitation of road networks including upgrading specific roads to bitumen standards to open up access to markets besides enhancing transport services.

Extension of water pipelines to reach a wider population, access to the national power grid, introduction of school feeding programme for early childhood learners, increased bursary allocations and offering of graduate internship programmes are also top on the priority list.

While ECDE caregivers will be absorbed on permanent and pensionable terms as opposed to the current two years contract terms, more professionals will be recruited in the health sector to address shortage of special skills in the sector.

To realise this, the governor said he will ensure that revenue targets are revised noting that there was huge potential to generate more revenue. With this, he added, the county can be self-reliant in paying the salaries of its staff if new targets are met.

Deputy governor Philomena Kapkory accompanied the governor.